Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton heads to Las Vegas ahead of professional debut

Heavyweight amateur standout Jeremiah Milton, who is eager to make his highly anticipated pro debut, has relocated from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma to Las Vegas, NV, in a quest to further his boxing career.

“I felt it was important to make the move to Las Vegas because I know I’ll be in an environment that will make me the best fighter possible,” said Milton, who recently signed a managerial agreement with Victory Sports & Entertainment.

“The coaching, sparring, the training in high elevation, are just a few of the key factors that will make me a better fighter. In addition, I will be training along side some of the best world champions in boxing. It’s a major sacrifice, but one I’m willing to make for me and my family.”

“Jeremiah’s trainer Justin Gamber and Larry Wade, his strength and conditioning coach, both live in Las Vegas, so my partner Rick Torres and I felt this was the right move,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “Jeremiah arrived in Las Vegas over the weekend and is ready to take his career to the next level.”

“We are happy that Jeremiah has made the decision to move to Las Vegas to be with his trainers and coaches,” said Rick Torres. “We are looking to have Jeremiah make his pro debut in August.”