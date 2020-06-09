Derek Chisora grapples in MMA, ‘can’t wait to get in the Bellator cage’

World Boxing News

@DerekWARChisora

Derek Chisora may be closer to the octagon than the boxing ring at the moment as the British heavyweight prepares for a return to fighting.

‘Del Boy’ had been hoping to be given a firm date for a scheduled clash with Oleksandr Usyk. But with COVID-19 stopping fans attending events, the former world title challenger is, like most of us, in limbo.

As the wait goes on, Chisora seems ready to crossover to MMA after revealing pictures of himself training for a Bellator debut.

Chisora has been out of action since defeating David Price in October of 2019. The Usyk clash was due to take place in the spring ahead of another shot at the world crown.

Everyone’s plans have since been blown apart by the current pandemic, which means Chisora has to find alternate routes to fulfill his desire to compete.

Bellator may well be able to offer that to Chisora, with events containing no crowd planned over the coming months.

Promoter Eddie Hearn would certainly give Chisora his blessing as it could be up to six months before the Usyk bout takes place with an audience.

The Pay-Per-View nature makes it impossible for Hearn to contemplate staging the UK blockbuster without gate receipts coming in.

Going very good right now can’t wait to get in the Cage @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/dWmpsEm5AA — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) June 9, 2020

DEREK CHISORA NEWS

David Haye sure Derek Chisora can shock Oleksandr Usyk at heavyweight Hayemaker Promotions supremo David Haye has backed Derek Chisora to inflict a first loss on Oleksandr Usyk when the pair finally share the ring. Due to coronavirus, Usyk vs Chisora is still looking for a date. It’s expected the Pay-Per-View clash will go ahead later this year. Haye, speaking during the only formalities that could […]



