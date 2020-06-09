Derek Chisora grapples in MMA, ‘can’t wait to get in the Bellator cage’

‘Del Boy’ had been hoping to be given a firm date for a scheduled clash with Oleksandr Usyk. But with COVID-19 stopping fans attending events, the former world title challenger is, like most of us, in limbo.
As the wait goes on, Chisora seems ready to crossover to MMA after revealing pictures of himself training for a Bellator debut.
Chisora has been out of action since defeating David Price in October of 2019. The Usyk clash was due to take place in the spring ahead of another shot at the world crown.
Everyone’s plans have since been blown apart by the current pandemic, which means Chisora has to find alternate routes to fulfill his desire to compete.
Bellator may well be able to offer that to Chisora, with events containing no crowd planned over the coming months.
Promoter Eddie Hearn would certainly give Chisora his blessing as it could be up to six months before the Usyk bout takes place with an audience.
The Pay-Per-View nature makes it impossible for Hearn to contemplate staging the UK blockbuster without gate receipts coming in.
