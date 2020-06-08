Sylvester Stallone narrates ’40 Years of Rocky’ documentary, out June 9

Ringside

Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone is to narrate a new documentary celebrating four decades of Rocky Balboa in his eight-movie franchise.

Firstly, Virgil Films are to release the film worldwide on June 9 with digital platforms ready to premiere.

’40 Years of Rocky’ chronicles from Rocky in 1976 to his latest offering of Creed.

Sylvester Stallone will commentate on never-seen-before home movies filmed by the original director John G. Avildsen.

Derek Wayne Johnson has overseen production with Chris May of Cinema 83 Entertainment.

Speaking about the forthcoming reflection on Rocky, Johnson said: “The documentary is a golden nugget for ‘Rocky’ fans and casual audiences alike.

“It’s a charming piece of film history narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone. It will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience.

“We’re proud of the film. Audiences can expect new stories.

“Also, new footage that they’ve never seen before in a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies.

“There will be rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ultimate underdog film.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SYLVESTER STALLONE

You can pre-order “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic”.

(U.S. & Canada) (Aka “Becoming Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” outside U.S. & Canada) on iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon.

Arriving worldwide JUNE 9, 2020 on Digital HD platforms. #40YearsofRocky #BecomingRocky

Narrated by Sylvester Stallone Directed by Derek Wayne Johnson Including exclusive rare footage.

In 1976, a low budget movie written by an unknown actor was released., It inspired audiences around the world to go the distance.

‘Rocky’ became the ultimate underdog film.

Over forty years later, Sylvester Stallone recounts the making of the beloved classic through rare home movies provided by Director John G. Avildsen and Production Manager Lloyd Kaufman.

A seventh-installment of the original Rocky series has been confirmed by Stallone in recent months. Creed III has also been rumored.







40 YEARS OF ROCKY

Connect with #40YearsofRocky.

Official Site: https://www.40yearsofrocky.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/40YearsofRocky.

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/40YearsofRocky.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/40YearsofRocky