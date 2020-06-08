Shannon Briggs in unbelievable shape at 48 ahead of bare knuckle debut

World Boxing News

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Shannon Briggs is in amazing shape for his age after revealing all in a recent training camp video.

The 48-year-old is currently plotting a bare-knuckle fight after signing terms with BKFC in April. By the looks of it, whoever he faces is in for one tough encounter.

Briggs has whipped himself into some unbelievable condition. He could probably still compete in boxing given the right opportunity.

Without a professional bout since 2016, ‘The Cannon’ has consistently called out the best around to give him a chance.

Solid contracts never came his way.

Even when he did land himself a shot at the WBA crown, an adverse finding during testing ended those hopes. Briggs was eventually cleared.

As part of the BKFC, Briggs is aiming to revive his career.

BKFC made the signing official on April 6 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t long before rumors spread of a clash with Mike Tyson.

Fans were duped, though. A post attributed to BKFC boss David Feldman stating Tyson vs Briggs was on turned out to be a fake.

Tyson is moving in another direction entirely with a boxing exhibition as Briggs tries to secure an opponent from a thinly-veiled heavyweight pool in BKFC.







