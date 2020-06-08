Errol Spence wants Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao before 154 move

Ringside

Errol Spence Jr. has vowed to face Terence Crawford before he moves up in weight and also wants to fight eight-weight legend, Manny Pacquiao.

Boxing’s unified champion appeared as a guest on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer recently where he spoke about varied subjects.

The IBF and WBC welterweight ruler discusses what he’s been doing during the pandemic, how he has begun training and has fully recovered from last year’s horrific car accident.

Spence also talks about how the accident has changed him as a fighter and a person.

He talks in-depth about his boxing future and gives the names of his next three opponents.

Spence guarantees he will defend his titles and fight this Fall.

SPENCE ON HIS FIGHT THIS FALL…

“I’m hungry to get back at it, I got a lot of naysayers, people that don’t think I’m going to come back like I used to. But I’m going to come back even better than I was before.”

SPENCE ON NOT TAKING A TUNEUP FIGHT THIS FALL…

“I don’t need no tuneup nothing I’m a shark so put me in that deep water where I belong. That’s where I belong don’t put me anywhere in the pool.

“Put me in my natural habitat. I already told Al (Haymon) I can get my feet wet with the top guys.”

ERROL SPENCE JR. NAMES HIS NEXT 3 OPPONENTS…

“My realistic goals are Danny Garica, Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford, or Pacquiao then Terence Crawford that’s my goal.

“I don’t want to leave 147 without fighting Terence Crawford. ”







THE LESSON HE LEARNED FROM HIS CAR ACCIDENT…

“Don’t take things for granted, at the time I was taking a lot of things for granted. Slacking off on my training and basically not as focused as I use to be.

“For me, it was a get back on the ball and heed the warning! I mean that was a big warning because that should’ve been fatal.”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Errol Spence Jr. Watch the entire interview with Spence above.