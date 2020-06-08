Why is Anthony Joshua facing another race backlash? – His speech in full

World Boxing News

@anthonyjoshua

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has faced a backlash for his recent comments at a Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford in London.

Joshua hit back at criticism after being labeled ‘a racist’ by many on social media for his comments on ‘boycotting their shops’.

The 3o-year-old told those who thought he was racist to ‘go f*** themselves’ on Sunday evening.

So why is AJ once again embroiled in a racism row?

Here’s the entire Anthony Joshua speech in full. Judge for yourself.

“The virus has been declared a pandemic, it is out of control, and I’m not actually talking about Covid-19,” said Joshua.

“The virus I’m referring to is called racism.

“Killing a person outright is unforgivable. But stripping them of their human right, oppressing them, mocking them, insulting them, placing glass ceilings above them just because of what, their skin color, is just a slower way of killing them and taking the life out of their soul.

“We must unite as a human race.

“We can no longer, from today onwards, sit back and remain silent on the senseless, unlawful killing, sly racism of another human being based on what? Only their skin color.

“We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations, just like this today.

“If you want to joke about who I am, where I come from, my heritage, my lips, my nose, my skin, the food I eat, don’t feel too comfortable around me.

“Because I’m proud of who I am.

“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting. We need to be united in the non-violent demonstrations, show them where it hurts.

“Abstain from spending your money in their shops, and spend in economies that invest in black businesses. And that’s for all communities if you want to uplift yourself. Invest in your own businesses.

“We have to engage with the youth and put an end to black youth gang culture.

“This postcode war, how many houses do we own on that postcode we’re fighting for?

“Every life matters, 100 percent I agree with that. But that does include black lives and that’s why we’re here today.

ANTHONY JOSHUA on RIOTS

“George Floyd, we’re all aware of his name, was the catalyst in a list that is already way, way, way too long. But ask yourself a question – how does the looting for the latest flat-screen TV help him or his family?

“How does burning down shops or taking another life stop the virus from spreading, and remember the virus we’re talking about is racism.

“I’m going to be real with you about gang culture. I’m down to ride 100 percent, but we have to realize it’s done, trust me.

“Unless you want to be sitting in jail, spending years upon years of your only life that you have thinking ‘yeah they can lock the locks but they can’t stop the clocks’, that’s all done.

“There are too many cameras, too much intelligence. All the OGs I know are telling me ‘bro, it’s finished, it’s finished’.

“Gang life is finished and that’s what we’re saying. I know I’m not promoting any gangster business.

“I’m a legit straight forward hustler, that’s just in my DNA, my blood. But I’ve taken my street knowledge and put it into the corporate world. I’ve gained a lot of respect in that sense.

“Gang culture is done.”







Furthermore, Joshua has now been involved in three race storms during his career.

One with Eddie Chambers including a ‘superior black race’ comment. Another with remarks on controversial figure Robert Mugabe.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.