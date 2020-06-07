Inside Top Rank’s new ‘Bubble’ boxing set-up at MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Phil Jay

Top Rank Boxing Promotions has given an inside look at the MGM Grand set-up for their return to the ring next week in Las Vegas.

Promoter Bob Arum has worked tirelessly alongside the TR staff in order to safely put on boxing events at the MGM Grand without the public present.

Firstly to kick things off, Top Rank has arranged a fight double for June 9 and June 11. Both will happen in ‘The Bubble’.

A purpose-build ring inside the Grand Ballroom at the world-famous hotel, Top Rank will use the setting for all events over the next few months.

“Welcome into the bubble! – Here’s a sneak peek. Can’t wait to show you more as we head into next Tuesday,” said Top Rank.

World champion Shakur Stevenson has already been confirmed as the first star to headline in a non-title capacity.

Plenty more action will follow.

Welcome into the bubble! Here’s a sneak peek, can’t wait to show you more as we head into next Tuesday. 🥊👀 #BoxingIsBack 📷: @CarlMoretti | 📍 @MGMGrand pic.twitter.com/Le88yQ2Gwl — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 5, 2020

Announcing their schedule recently, Top Rank stated: “Stevenson-Caraballo will be the first of multiple June events to take place at the MGM Grand. The Conference Center Grand Ballroom will play host.

“The action will continue Thursday, June 11 when former junior featherweight world champion and top featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno faces Dominican puncher Yenifel Vicente in a 10-rounder.

“These events will be closed to both the public and the media. Only essential fight camp members and event staff will be permitted on site.”

At this time to hold fights, commissions solely taking temperatures & asking questions re Covid-19 is insufficient & dangerous without testing is unfair & places everyone at risk. #Kansas @StevESPNKim #ProtectFighters — Vada-Testing.org (@Vada_Testing) June 2, 2020

TOP RANK at MGM GRAND

Meanwhile, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency or VADA has warned any other promoters against attempting to stage events without testing.

VADA sent out the notice over the course of the past week due to some organizers obviously trying to cut corners,

They said: “At this time to hold fights, commissions solely taking temperatures and asking questions re Covid-19 is insufficient and dangerous without testing.

“It is unfair and places everyone at risk,” added VADA.

Top Rank is not the only one hoping to put on televised live boxing over the summer. Matchroom Boxing has laid plans to stage backyard barbeque events in Eddie Hearn’s garden this July.

Furthermore, as for Matchroom coming back to the USA, it could be August, at the very earliest.







TOP RANK MGM GRAND SCHEDULE

June 9 – Stevenson vs Caraballo

June 11 – Magdaleno vs Vicente

More to follow.