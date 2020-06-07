Conor McGregor ‘retires’ as Floyd Mayweather stands firm on rematch

Phil Jay

BT Sport

Conor McGregor has announced his decision to walk away from all forms of fighting after a rematch with Floyd Mayweather failed to materialize.

Despite Mayweather placing a poster on social media at the back end of 2019, the boxing legend has negated on a promised return with McGregor.

At the time they fought in 2017, Mayweather stated he’d be willing to fight McGregor twice. Once in the boxing ring and once in the octagon.

This was never likely to happen. Just months later, Mayweather said if they did square off again, it would only be in the squared circle.

McGregor was willing to play along for the payday. Although coronavirus and family tragedies outside sport have kept Mayweather off the menu.

Just weeks after Mayweather confirmed his decision to stay out of action at the age of 43, ‘The Notorious’ one has followed suit at just 31 years old.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Clarifying his announcement on social media, McGregor said: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

“Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

“Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs CONOR McGREGOR II

At present, there aren’t many who would believe Floyd Mayweather will stick to his word. The previous two times the Irishman ‘retired’, he came back within a short space of time.







As for Mayweather, similar is attributed to the five-weight world ruler. The American never seems to be fully retired as long as the money is on the table.

For now, he’s happy training at his Las Vegas Mayweather Boxing Gym. Passing on his advice to family members and young stars like Devin Haney.

With McGregor now stepping away, there may only by Manny Pacquiao left with a bankable name enough to bring Mayweather back into the sport.

Pacquiao himself is due to walk away in 2021. The Filipino intends to run for President in 2022.