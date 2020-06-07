50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather with harsh George Floyd quote low blow

World Boxing News

Rapper 50 Cent has been criticized for aiming a jab at former friend Floyd Mayweather and fanning the flames of their ongoing feud.

Fiddy, real name Curtis Jackson, has an ongoing beef with the five-weight world champion dating back many years now.

The pair used to be close, although a falling out in 2012 when Mayweather was briefly jailed has never healed. Business matters got in the way of their friendship and have only gotten worse over time.

Now, in a low blow, Jackson has used the ongoing George Floyd situation to have another pop at the ‘Money’ man.

A mocked-up picture of Mayweather wearing a t-shirt misspelling the phrase ‘I can’t breathe’ was posted online.

Jackson took it upon himself to post a laughing emoji and ask, ‘who did this?’

He has never managed to overcome Floyd's greatness. This type is the clear example of when a person surpasses everyone in success and friends, instead of celebrating it, are full of envy. What a pity. In the short time you had in boxing, you ruined my bro gamboa career #teamugas https://t.co/QwqZrLDS87 — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) June 6, 2020

Some comments came back joining 50 Cent in the laughter against Floyd Mayweather. But most, including one from Mayweather Promotions fighter Yordenis Ugas, were not happy.

Welterweight contender Ugas aired his views to Jackson soon after, sentiments echoed by another TMT member Ashley Theophane.

“He (Jackson) has never managed to overcome Floyd’s greatness,” pointed out Ugas.

“This type (of post) is a clear example of when a person surpasses everyone in success. (Former) Friends, instead of celebrating it, they are full of envy.

“What a pity. In the short time you had in boxing, you ruined my bro (Yuriorkis) Gamboa career,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER INSULT

Earlier this year, 50 Cent once against had Floyd Mayweather on his mind. In February, he was quoted as saying: “I think he got to (fight) right now because the money’s gone,” in an interview on Hot 97.

“It’s fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. With the lifestyle that money’s gone. Trust me.

“Now it’s like if you call him he’ll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now.”

Mayweather is yet to respond to the dig by Jackson, something which used the current plight of the Black Lives Matter movement in order to insult.

Whatever happens down the line between these two, there doesn’t seem to be any mending their failed relationship anytime soon.