Ricky Hatton against staging Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua outside UK

British legend Ricky Hatton wants Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua to take place on home soil following talk of the fight happening elsewhere.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been vocal about the potential for Fury-Joshua to be staged in the Middle East, something Hatton wouldn’t be happy with.

‘The Hitman’ firmly believes, like many others, that there’s only one stage for the British heavyweight super-fight.

“I don’t see why it can’t happen at Wembley,” Ricky Hatton told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports News. “You need a big outdoor arena.

“The majority of money is made when you go boxing in the United States. The vast size of the United States. That tends to be where you earn your money.

“But a fight of this size, I think it needs to be in England. Two British heavyweights.

“Two men at the top of the game. A brilliant clash of styles, a brilliant clash of personalities. We’ve got to have it in the UK, for British boxing.

“We need this in the UK, it’s an absolute must,” added Hatton.

At present, the situation with coronavirus means an undisputed collision is likely to be on hold until 2021, at the very earliest.

Fury has Deontay Wilder to battle for the third time. Joshua has a mandatory with Kubrat Pulev to settle also.

Once those two clashes are in the record books, UK fans can begin to lick their lips at the prospect.

Although Fury himself is not so convinced it will get over the line.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on Sky’s ‘Home Fixture’, Fury laid out his feelings on the matter.

“Eddie Hearn talks a lot of hot air as usual,” said Fury. “I’ve been offering to fight Joshua for quite a while.

“I’ve been trying to make that fight happen for the last five years. And it’s not happened at all.







“Eddie’s obviously Joshua’s promoter, so he’ll have to be speaking to my team to make the fight happen.

“Give the fans what they want and stop running away from the biggest fight since Lennox fought Frank Bruno.

“Have the guts to step up to the plate and get flattened, son.”