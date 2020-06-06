Junior Younan the latest to join Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors

RINGSIDE

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Undefeated Super Middleweight Junior Younan, (15-0-1, 10 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY to an exclusive managerial contract, it was announced today.

“I’m very excited for this next chapter in my career,” said the 24-year-old Younan. “Sometimes it’s easy to get turned off from the sport so when you meet a guy like Peter who has a strong passion for what he does it’s very refreshing. I’m focused on the path ahead and can’t wait to be back in the ring.”

Said Kahn, “As a top prospect, undefeated in 16 fights, at just 24 years old, Junior is only three fights away from becoming a world title contender. Aside from talent, Junior has the work ethic and character to become one of the top names in the sport. I am honored that his father and trainer Sherif has also entrusted me in guiding his son’s career moving forward.”

“I believe timing is everything,” said father and trainer Sherif Younan Sr. “I had the pleasure of meeting Peter while training Paulie Malignaggi. I had always heard great things about him and loved his energy and ideas in relation to Junior and the rest of his fighters. I’m very excited for this partnership and truly believe it will lead to a world title.”

Since turning professional shortly after his 18th birthday in 2013, Younan has marched through his opposition with all of stoppage victories coming in the first two rounds. In his last start on March 9, 2019, he won a dominant unanimous decision over Derrick Findley in Verona, NY.

Prior to turning professional Younan was a very highly decorated amateur with accolades including a 2011 National Junior Olympic Championship, a Four-Time National Silver Gloves Champion, a Three-Time National PAL Champion and a Two-Time National Junior Golden Gloves Champion.