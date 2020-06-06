Anthony Joshua risks virus to attend BLM protest, black-gloved and injured

World Boxing News

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua spoke at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday as unrest continues following the death of George Floyd.

Joshua took to his hometown of Watford to address a massive crowd. He risked the contraction of coronavirus without adhering to any social distancing.

The current WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF belt holder, on crushes and sporting one black glove, displayed his passion for the cause as he took to the microphone.

“We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings, and sly racism on another human being. Based on what? Only their skin color,” said Joshua.

“We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations. Just like today, so well done Watford.

“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives. Not turn it into rioting and looting,” he added.

Mass gatherings are prohibited in the United Kingdom but have spilled over from the United States after Floyd was killed by a police officer.

Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis cop pressed his neck on the 43-year-old for almost nine minutes.

America initially erupted in violence. Although things have since calmed down from the first few days of looting and fires.

Attention has begun to turn to how police are handling the protests after a 75-year-old man was shoved to the floor in New York.







Two officers were suspended, leading to the whole department of Buffalo Emergency Responders resigning in their own dissatisfaction.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was highly upset at what was caught on video. The incident was shared around the world.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video,” Brown said at the time. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership, and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA vs KUBRAT PULEV

The presence of Joshua in the UK airing his thoughts on the current climate will be of huge importance to his fans.

As for his injury, nothing further has been added. This is despite the 30-year-old being due to face Kubrat Pulev later this year.

Pulev is the number one with the IBF.