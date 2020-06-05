‘Gutless Anthony Joshua will get clipped, dance like Bambi!’ – Tyson Fury

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Tyson Fury launched an astonishing rant on Anthony Joshua during lockdown when asked about the pair potentially trading punches in the future.

‘The Gypsy King’ was on top form when discussing the bout with Jamie and Harry Redknapp on their new Sky series ‘Home Fixture’.

Fury, 31, blasted AJ’s technical ability and defense, before completely shutting down any notion of a victory for the unified champion if they meet.

As WBC title-holder, Fury has the opportunity to take him every single belt on offer, which many believe he will do if Joshua agrees to the fight.

Outlining what happens if they ever lock horns, Fury was certainly adamant Joshua would hit the canvas.

“AJ’s style is tailor-made for mine,” Fury told both Redknapps alongside comedian Tom Davis. “He’s an upright fighter, walking forward with a classic defense.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“He’s strong and powerful, but he’s got no footwork. (He’s got) hardly any resilience and he’s a bit gutless when it comes down to getting clipped.

“I think I’ll knock him out around two or three rounds,” he predicted.

“The first time I connect on him his legs will do a dance. I’ll just jump on him like that fat kid (Andy Ruiz Jr.) did before. Easy, not a bother.”

As confident as ever, Fury even picked out the finishing punch, by concluding: “I’ll tell you what shot it’s gonna be as well, should I?

“It’s gonna be a left hook to the temple. You’re gonna see him do a Bambi dance all over the ring.”







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

As things stand, AJ is yet to fully follow through with previous promises to face Fury in the next twelve months.

A lot of talking has played out in the media. Fury and Joshua have tried to find a solution due to both having mandatories.

Kubrat Pulev is lined up for Joshua. Whilst Fury has to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time. Up to now, it’s a stalemate, which Fury attributes to Hearn and Joshua.

The summer of 2021 would be the perfect time for Fury vs Joshua to finally take place on UK soil.

