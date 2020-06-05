‘If WBC give Mike Tyson my mandatory it won’t shock me’ – Dillian Whyte

Phil Jay

Dillian Whyte has once again slammed the World Boxing Council for announcing the fact they would rank former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson.

The Brit, who is interim WBC title holder and mandatory challenger, says President Mauricio Sulaiman’s statement on Tyson was an eye-opener.

Sulaiman said Tyson would be ranked with the organization if plans for a comeback took a more serious turn. As things currently stand, Tyson is only looking at competing in exhibitions.

None-the-less, Whyte is less than encouraged by what Sulaiman said. And due to his own long-winded battle to get a shot at the green and gold belt, Whyte, 32, is expecting a 53-year-old Tyson to be placed above him.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if he gives my mandatory to Mike Tyson, to be honest. But that’s silly,” Whyte told an unreleased ‘Ak and Barak Show’ episode on Sirius XM.

“Someone like that should not be encouraging a living legend like Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield to come back to the ring. These guys are old.

“They may be in shape and they may look strong in 15 or 20 seconds to one-minute videos of them training.







MIKE TYSON OLD

“But when you going to go fight no young man for 12 x 3 min rounds standing in the ring. Like dude, your fifty!

“You haven’t lived the best life. You have abused your body and you have abused your mind. This ain’t no joke. These guys can die in the ring.

“Mauricio shouldn’t be encouraging it. He’s a living legend. So pass your knowledge onto younger guys. Don’t come back. Forget it and just relax,” he added.

Whyte fought tooth and nail for months to face Deontay Wilder when he was champion. Now, Tyson Fury is the man in the crosshairs.

Despite Whyte’s long wait, Fury will once again battle Wilder. ‘The Gypsy King’ then wants two fights with Anthony Joshua.

This means another lengthy spell without a shot for Whyte, who is preparing in Portugal to defend his championship against Alexander Povetkin.

Eddie Hearn is set to name an autumn date for the fight, which has been postponed twice due to coronavirus.

