Carl Froch attributes Mikkel Kessler loss in Denmark to two major factors

Former super-middleweight ruler Carl Froch has explained away one of his two losses as the Nottingham man took the first ‘L’ of his career against ‘Great Dane’ Mikkel Kessler.

Heading to Kessler‘s native country in April 2010, there were major doubts about the fight taking place due to a volcanic ash cloud hovering over Iceland from Eyjafjallajökull.

Froch was initially told the fight was off, and then back on again. Flying through eruption was almost as daunting as facing Kessler in his own backyard.

Those two factors, coupled with a blip during training due to his belief the contest wouldn’t go ahead, all attributed to Froch’s downfall.

He explained on ‘The Rounds’ – a new Matchroom Boxing series with Carl Froch alongside Darren Barker, what went down during that period of his career.

“On Tuesday of fight week we had Sky News on and they were saying all the flights we grounded. So I am thinking I am definitely not going,” said Froch. “The US broadcasters aren’t going to be able to make it over, so it’s definitely off.

“We had a barbecue in the garden, I had a couple of cans of Guinness. I don’t drink much, and I had a couple of them in fight week!

“The next day my promoter rang me and said that the Sauerland’s were sending a private jet and the flight was at 2pm.

“A private jet sounds glamorous but it wasn’t. It was a five-seater and it was bumpy all the way. Rob (McCracken, trainer) doesn’t like heights so he was white all the way and didn’t say a word. He was hanging onto the seat and looking at me.

CARL FROCH vs MIKKEL KESSLER

Upon arrival in Herning, Froch had a slight hitch with his weight but says that it didn’t have a lasting effect during the contest.

“I crashed the weight which I never do. At the weigh-in, I felt weak. It’s the first and only time I ever did that,” he pointed out. “I don’t want people to think I’m making an excuse.

“I felt good to fight and had a great 12 rounds against a brilliant fighter and I just didn’t quite do enough.”

Those two major happenings, though, with just days to go, made a big difference in his final preparations for Kessler.

“Going over on the Wednesday under that ash cloud in fight week and being overweight, switching off, it was horrible.

“I believe that things happen for a reason though. In boxing, you don’t win or lose, you win or learn.

“I learned how to come back. In my next fight, I fought Arthur Abraham. The WBC title was back up for grabs. That boosted my spirits and that loss didn’t feel as bad.”