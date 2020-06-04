Trillion dollar Tyson Fury set for Floyd Mayweather-style money run

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

TRILLION DOLLAR TYSON FURY – Tyson Fury could become the next Floyd Mayweather in terms of domination over the sport’s big earners, according to promoter Frank Warren.

‘The Gypsy King’ defeated Deontay Wilder back in February to cement his place as the number one heavyweight on the planet. Fury bagged himself the tag of the highest-paid boxer in the world into the bargain.

Now, UK handler Warren believes Fury is worth his weight in gold. That he would be worth every penny of a trillion-dollar (1,000,000,000,000 or a million) contract.

Making his feelings plain, Warren is obviously looking to take Fury into another stratosphere when it comes to commanding the almighty stateside bucks.

A third fight with Deontay Wilder is already agreed for Fury once fans are allowed into arenas. This will net him at least another $40 million due to his agreement with Top Rank and ESPN.

Add to that a much-talked-about British battle with Anthony Joshua. Trillion dollar Tyson Fury is certainly on course to earn well over $150 million over the next two years.

Mayweather, for his part, secured $915 million between 2010 and 2019 as he claimed the WBN Fighter of the Decade Award. Several of those years were dogged by inactivity, which gives his achievements far more clout.

TRILLION DOLLAR TYSON FURY

Fury did similar when spending two and a half years out of the ring. But it was only around 2018 when the Briton actually began making hefty sums of green.

As Wilder threatens to be left behind unless he can gain revenge over Fury next time out, Joshua will be the only option left open to the WBC heavyweight champion.

For once, it looks as though the fight everyone in the division wants to see might actually get made. If only by the lack of challengers and monetary default.

Joshua must first take care of his mandatory in Kubrat Pulev. Then, there’s only Wilder in the way of a huge and lucrative double Fury vs AJ Pay-Per-View.

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has to secure at least two fights in one year in order to even compete with Fury. That’s why the four-weight ruler was relegated from his lofty fourth position on the Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes in 2020 recently.

Canelo was forced to make way for the big-hitters as the likes of Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao dropped away for good.







FORBES TOP 100 ATHLETES 2020:

#1 Roger Federer

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

#3 Lionel Messi

#4 Neymar

#5 LeBron James

#6 Stephen Curry

#7 Kevin Durant

#8 Tiger Woods

#9 Kirk Cousins

#10 Carson Wentz

#11 Tyson Fury

#12 Russell Westbrook

#13 Lewis Hamilton

#14 Rory McIlroy

#15 Jared Goff

#16 Conor McGregor

#17 James Harden

#18 Giannis Antetokounmpo

#19 Anthony Joshua

#20 Deontay Wilder