He’s back! – Marcos Maidana in unbelievable shape, ripped to shreds at 36

Cohen Jones

Chino

Marcos Maidana great shape – At 36 I am at my best!

If you look back just a few months, you wouldn’t see Marcos Maidana in great shape. ‘Chino’ was fighting the flab after ballooning in weight during his retirement.

Fast forward a few months. Maidana’s fitness levels are far different on the back of tireless efforts by the Argentinian.

The two-weight world champion, who once ruled at super-lightweight and welterweight during his career, is ripped to shreds ahead of his comeback.

Maidana will return in the coming months, having been forced to postpone his cross-codes clash with Jorge Cali on two occasions.

During the time the Cali fight has been pushed back, Maidana has since confirmed his full intention to box in a professional capacity.

“At 36 I am at my best,” declared Maidana, throwing his hat into the firepit to battle again the biggest names in boxing.

"A mis 36 años estoy en mi mejor momento", El Chino Maidana #TheKingIsBack 👑 pic.twitter.com/FzF57k41br — Chino Maidana Promotions (@chinomaidanabox) June 4, 2020

MARCOS MAIDANA GREAT SHAPE

Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan, and even pound for pound number one Canelo are in the South American’s sights. Maidana is certainly plotting a run to another world title.

In what has become the year of coronavirus and comebacks, Maidana is one of several names to get back into top condition to fight again.

Heavyweight legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are also in training camp. Others too.

Rumor has it the pair will face each other for the third time. They fought twice in the mid-1990s.

Maidana has to follow through on obligations with Cali, first and foremost. But a victory in that bout against the experienced kickboxer could merely be the beginning.

Even Floyd Mayweather has been targeted for a trilogy contest despite ‘Money’ defeating Maidana twice in 2014.

Maidana earned a rematch with the man who eventually paid him over ten million dollars, earning praise from President Donald Trump in the process.

Trump said Madiana had been robbed in the Mayweather event. The 45th even questioned if the contest was fixed.

MARCOS MAIDANA RECORD

FIGHTS: 40

WINS: 35

LOSSES: 5

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 31