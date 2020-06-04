Manny Pacquiao opponents emerge following Floyd Mayweather snub

Phil Jay

As the discussion surrounding Manny Pacquiao opponents grows, the Filipino Senator now has at least three major options following a snub by Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao looked certain to face Mayweather in a rematch this summer as the latter revealed his plans to make a comeback in 2020.

Coronavirus and family tragedies led to a Mayweather u-turn and left Manny Pacquiao opponents up in the air.

Fast forward a mere few weeks, and three possible foes have emerged for the WBN Fighter of the Year 2019 – with several cities around the world in the mix.

Due to the impact of the current pandemic, the United States is off the menu until at least the end of the year. Or even until 2021.

This means Pacquiao will have to find a home elsewhere. Manila (Philippines), Manama (Bahrain), Macau (China) are firm venue options. Places in Dubai and Saudi Arabia are also in the shake-up.

As for who will be in the opposite corner, a host of former and current world champions have put themselves forward.

MANNY PACQUIAO OPPONENTS

Terence Crawford, Amir Khan, Danny Garcia, and Errol Spence Jr. lead the pack, with Mikey Garcia seemingly dropping out of the race.

Speaking on ‘The AK and Barak Show’ recently, ‘Bud’ Crawford stated his chances of fighting outside of the US depended on the offer.

“They’ve got to figure it out,” Crawford said. “I took pay cuts for years just to get where I am now.

“A lot of people don’t know what I’ve been through. But taking pay cuts and taking this for this and taking that for that.







“I sacrificed a lot to get where I am now. More than probably any fighter in the game right now.

“If that fight (Manny Pacquiao) presents itself, it’s going to be more money than I’ve ever made in my career.

“I think that fight can get made, get worked out however it would be,” he added.

PACQUIAO vs CRAWFORD

Pacquiao vs Crawford for the WBA and WBO versions of the welterweight crown would be an exceptional encounter for the fans.

The winner could then move on to face Spence for the undisputed crown by the end of 2021.