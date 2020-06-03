Whyte vs Povetkin off, Matchroom Boxing bank on October crowds

Phil Jay

Matchroom Boxing has again been forced to call off a WBC interim heavyweight title fight between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

The clash was originally set to go down on May 2. That was before coronavirus put a stop to all pugilistic events for several weeks.

A second date was added. With promoter Eddie Hearn hopeful the fight could then happen on July 4th.

But instead of postponing, it’s now been stated that the whole event has been scrapped.

Shows in late June and July involving Lee Selby and Lewis Ritson have now been moved to later in the year. That’s when Matchroom and Hearn are keeping their fingers crossed that fans will be allowed back.

“In line with the latest BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing has taken the decision to reschedule their events.

“Those due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday, June 27th and Cardiff on Saturday, July 11th.

“The Matchroom Boxing event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday, July 4th has been canceled.”

Selby and Ritson both have new dates for their respective clashes. Although whether they are even viable is still highly doubtful.

It seems the pair are part of a group of boxers who will need fans to be present in order for their bouts to take place.

Whoever is left, which includes Whyte vs Povetkin, will be placed on cards staged in Hearn’s considerable backyard barbeque set-up.

The Essex man has vowed to use the vast Matchroom grounds to give punters and TV network Sky Sports something to chew on.

July has already been earmarked.







MATCHROOM BOXING in OCTOBER

Cardiff and Newcastle have been rebooked for those later dates.

“Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against George Kambosos Jr is delayed. The new date at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 3rd.

“Lewis Ritson’s clash with former World Champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 17th.

“Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates in Cardiff and Newcastle. Alternatively, refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

“Tickets for the canceled Manchester event will be available from your point of purchase.”

Details on the updated Matchroom summer schedule on both sides of the Atlantic are expected in the coming days and weeks.

But the US may be off the menu all year.

