Jamie Conlan looks forward to MTK Global events being staged in the coming weeks

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to announce the plans for the long-awaited return of MTK Fight Night events this summer.

Starting in July, #MTKFightNight events are set to take place once a month for the foreseeable future and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank. Discussions are also currently ongoing with other broadcasters.

Initial events will be held behind closed doors under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control and will strictly follow Government guidelines. We are also liaising with other leading UK promoters to co-ordinate dates and avoid clashes in line with BBBofC wishes, with exact dates for events to be confirmed in due course.

It is a welcome return for boxing after several months away, with fans around the globe once again able to see some of the world’s best boxers competing on huge #MTKFightNight cards.

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are thrilled to announce that #MTKFightNight events will soon be coming back. We have all missed boxing massively over the last few months, so we really can’t wait.

“There are dozens of fighters champing at the bit to get back in the ring, and starting this summer we’re going to be matching them up in some extremely exciting fights.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for MTK Global to do what they do best by putting on some brilliant 50-50 fights, and we’re confident that the fans will love what they see when #MTKFightNight events return.”

News on fights that will be taking place on upcoming #MTKFightNight events will be announced in due course.