Golden Boy Promotions claim Telly Awards triumphs for third consecutive year

RINGSIDE

Golden Boy, the leading sports and entertainment brand, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized by the 41st Annual Telly Awards with four wins for productions developed by the company. Now in its third year of entry, Golden Boy has won awards every year, capturing a total of 12 awards since 2018.

The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television and cable networks, production companies and publishers from around the world.

“Year after year we are setting new standards for what it means to be a boxing promoter,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Our in-house production team does what no other promoter today can do, which is to deliver award-winning original content to enhance the visibility of our events and increase the devotion our fans have to our fighters. We are extremely proud to be recognized for the third year in a row. Thank you to my entire team for delivering the best productions in the sport.”

“Golden Boy is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. “Our theme for this season, Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories, is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, do we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators.

“2019 was a banner year for Golden Boy in the original programming category as we enhanced and re-formatted our successful Mano a Mano series for our two mega Canelo Alvarez fights,” said David Tetreault, Executive Vice President of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment. “We also unveiled our new series Off the Canvas, which featured one of our biggest rising stars in Ryan Garcia. We are thrilled to receive the three Gold Telly Awards for these shows as this reflects the hard work and dedication of our incredible team.”

In 2015, Oscar De La Hoya launched an in-house production and media division for Golden Boy with the desire to control the production and creation process of his live events and original programs. Since its inception, this new division has produced over 4,500 hours of live sports and original programming. These include productions for DAZN, ESPN, Facebook Watch, Syndicated Regional Sports Networks across the country, RingTV.com and for international channels across the globe.

In 2019, Golden Boy developed many innovative projects with its production partner DG Entertainment, including Mano a Mano: Never Back Down, a short-form documentary series previewing the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight which won a Gold Telly Award in Sports Television Production. Similarly, Mano a Mano: Canelo vs. Jacobs, which previewed the historic fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs, also won a Gold Telly Award in Sports Television Production.

In the category of Online Television Production, Off the Canvas: Ryan Garcia was awarded a Gold Telly Award, while Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno was awarded a Silver Telly Award in the category of Promotional Video in Sports. All award-winning projects are presented for your entertainment below.