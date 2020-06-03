Ex-world champ Carlos Molina ready to put on a show as boxing returns

RINGSIDE

Boxing’s opening bell rings once again on Saturday evening, June 6, when former IBF Super Welterweight World Champion “King” Carlos Molina partners with FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast for the first event in the popular Facebook platform’s new Pay Per View series.

The opening matchup of a five-bout, Spanish-language, non-spectator broadcast walks to the ring at 9 p.m. ET; fight fans from around the globe can catch the all the action exclusively on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE and King Carlos Promotions Facebook pages for just $5.

“Amidst this global pandemic, we’re delighted to help boxers get back into the ring to entertain fight fans everywhere for only $5,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“We do hope that FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV can be a path forward for regional promoters, and we have contracts coming in for our traditional shows in the coming weeks. For this first one, it’s a Spanish language broadcast, so we hope everyone gets a chance to brush up on their Espanol, and of course our comments section will be rowdy with fans providing their own commentary.”

Headlining as well as promoting, the former world titleholder Molina (31-11-2, 10 KOs) will face tough veteran Michi ‘El Matador’ Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs), of Leon, Mexico, in the ten-round junior middleweight main event.

“I’m excited for King Carlos Promotions to be promoting this live boxing event and grateful to have been able to create opportunities for other boxers to stay active and fight, as well as myself during these difficult times,” said Molina, the former IBF champion. “I’m thrilled that this show will be the very first on the new Facebook PPV platform and that we can bring boxing back to the fans.”

In the 10-round co-featured bout, Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico, will face Nestor Fernando ‘La Chispa’ Garcia, (23-20-1, 17 KOs), of Queretaro, Mexico. Highlighting the undercard will be Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico’s Denilson Jair Valtierra (10-0, 5 KOs) taking on Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico’s Aurelio Hernandez (8-4-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Also, in action will be Mexico City super middleweight Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against San Luis Potosi, Mexico’s Luis Acuna Rojas (2-8-1). In the opening bout, Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico’s Cristián Martín Medina García will make his four-round featherweight debut against an opponent to be announced.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Summer 2020 PPV shows will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.