George Floyd: Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for several funeral services

WBN Staff

Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover funeral costs incurred by the George Floyd family following the shocking murder of the 46-year-old on the streets of Minneapolis.

Floyd was pinned down by a knee to his next for almost nine minutes as smartphones captured the footage live as it happened.

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin and three accomplices from the Minnesota Police Department were all complicit in what took place.

A medical examination has since revealed Floyd was incapacitated by four minutes due to the compression of Mr. Chauvin.

“For George Floyd, the ambulance was his hearse,” Floyd Family Attorney Ben Crump said. “Beyond question, he would be alive today if not for the pressure applied to his neck by fired officer Derek Chauvin and the strain on his body from two additional officers kneeling on him.

“Mr. Floyd’s death was a homicide by officers who taunted him while holding him down for more than eight minutes. And the officer who stood by doing nothing was a physical blue shield. He was a living symbol of the code of silence.”

Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson both performed autopsies of Floyd’s body. They agreed there was “neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain,” according to Crump.

They added that: “weight on the back, handcuffs, and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd’s diaphragm to function.”

Mayweather has now reached out to the Floyd family to make his gesture. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, Mayweather offered to cover all services taking place.

There are currently plans in Houston, George’s hometown, Minnesota and Charlotte. A fourth service is also in the works.

“I felt it was important to share this because his voice has a global impact that needs to be heard, especially during these times,” said Floyd Mayweather.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER OFFERS

The former pound for pound king often stands up for what he believes is right in the black community, many times without any notification.

This time around, Floyd Mayweather, his TMT brand, and Mayweather Promotions felt it was correct to put this information out into the public domain.

