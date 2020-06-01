MTK Global sign 19-year-old Kazakh phenom Talgat Shaiken

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is thrilled to announce the signing of highly-rated Kazakh star M as he turns professional.

The 19-year-old has already had an incredible amateur career, earning a silver medal in the Youth Olympics whilst also becoming a Youth Asian Champion, and he’s ready to now enter the paid ranks alongside MTK Global.

Shaiken said: “I am really pleased to be signing with MTK Global. They are the best management company in the world and I am very excited for the future.

“I am looking forward to making my professional debut really soon and becoming the latest proud fighter from Kazakhstan to go on and win titles.”

He is the latest sensation from Kazakhstan to sign with MTK Global, following in the footsteps of elite fighters such as Zhankosh Turarov, Sultan Zaurbek, Nurtas Azhbenov and more.

News on when Shaiken will make his professional debut will be announced in due course.