Manny Pacquiao rules out retiring during COVID-19 pandemic, will return

WBN Staff

📸 Chris Farina

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has vowed to return to the sport of boxing as soon as the current coronavirus pandemic is dealt with.

The eight-weight champion, who is approaching a year since his last fight, will not give in and step away just yet.

Pacquiao is a prize-fighter, who needs fans to maximize his earned money-making power. This would likely see the Filipino Senator wade it out until fans return at the end of 2020 or next year.

Massive events in front of record-breaking crowds in Las Vegas are Pacquiao’s bread and butter. It looks to be at least six months before that scenario will even be considered.

For now, Pacquiao is content to focus on his political duties.

“I’m not thinking about that (my boxing career) yet,” Pacquiia told The Manila Times. “I’m concerned first and foremost about our countrymen. About how to resolve this pandemic.

On what kind of shape he’s currently in after almost eleven months out, Pacquiao added: “OK. (I’ve been on the) punching bag.

“No retirement yet, no problem. Yes, I’m still training. God is good all the time.”

Floyd Mayweather had been linked to a rematch with Pacquiao for some time. That was until Mayweather recently stated his intention to keep his gloves hung up.

He told FightHype.com: “I’m retired. I’m through with boxing. It don’t hurt to stay in shape, you know.

“Your body is a temple and you only get one body. I’m just keeping it sharp. Not for boxing but for myself.

“I’m training fighters and just enjoying myself in this pandemic.”







MANNY PACQUIAO

On Pacquiao, Mayweather also said: “Manny Pacquiao is 41 now. Don’t chase him. You young guys chase each other. Stop chasing this old man.”

This statement led to a response from the ‘Pacman’, who answered: “He is just envious because he’s already retired. We’re still active and have a crown (WBA welterweight title).

One man pushing to fight Pacquiao is Danny Garcia, who used his recent appearance on ‘The Ak & Barak Show’ to say: “I was told either him (Errol Spence) or Manny Pacquiao.

“It should be in the fall. I don’t want to give false information, like September. But it may be in the fall, either him or Manny Pacquiao.”