HBO to mark 4th anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s death by re-airing ‘What’s My Name’ documentary

RINGSIDE

In honor of the fourth anniversary of the Muhammad Ali’s passing, HBO2 will air an encore of the two-part HBO Sports documentary WHAT’S MY NAME | MUHAMMAD ALI, chronicling the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT.

From SpringHill Entertainment with LeBron James and Maverick Carter serving as executive producers, the documentary is directed and executive produced by acclaimed feature-film director Antoine Fuqua.

The Sports Emmy® nominated film is also available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners’ platforms. The two-part documentary was recently named the Outstanding Sports Program of 2019 by the Producers Guild of America (PGA).

The HBO Sports presentation is a Sutter Road Picture Company Production in association with Fuqua Films and SpringHill Entertainment; executive producers, LeBron James, Antoine Fuqua, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, Bill Gerber, Jamie Salter and Glen Zipper; directed by Antoine Fuqua; produced by Sean Stuart; co-executive producer, Kat Samick; written by Steven Leckart; edited by Jake Pushinsky; original music by Marcelo Zarvos.