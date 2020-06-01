Adrien Broner questions Floyd Mayweather treatment of Gervonta Davis

WBN Staff

@realdevinhaney

Adrien Broner is not happy at the actions of Floyd Mayweather after his former mentor began training WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney.

After ruling out returning to fighting, Mayweather has taken up coaching in honor of recently deceased uncle Roger Mayweather.

Floyd has been helping many young boxers in the gym, including Haney, who reached out last month.

What has rubbed Broner and many others up the wrong way is the fact that Haney is the arch-rival of Gervonta Davis, who was already labeled Floyd’s number one lightweight.

Broner was puzzled about why Mayweather would want to train somebody who Davis wants to fight in the near future.

“He’s one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now is Gervonta Davis, so why would you go train his rival?” questioned Broner. “I don’t get that, that’s a b**** a** thing to do.”

Never-the-less, Mayweather and Haney have been in the gym together for several days. Also flying in Mayweather’s private jet as Davis is nowhere to be seen.

Davis hasn’t really made any public statements on the matter, although some of his comments have pointed to a potential problem with Mayweather.

“I was gonna do camp in Vegas but now that’s over wit!” – he said in one post.

Since then, ‘Tank’ has decided to concentrate on a possible battle with Ryan Garcia at Golden Boy Promotions.

“Everything all fun and games till I slap the dog s— outta this little kid,” said Davis.

DAVIS vs SANTA CRUZ

Those comments brought about a back-and-forth between Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe and Garcia’s representative at GBP, Roberto Diaz.

During the conversation, Ellerbe confirmed that Davis will not be facing Garcia or Haney anytime soon.

“I keep telling these dudes certain people are cut totally diff (sic). Tank’s next fight will be against Leo Santa Cruz.

“Leo is a four-time champ and Ryan is improving. Trying to become champ. I respect him for that but Leo is proven.”

Haney, on the other hand, is set to move up to 140 pounds, a further indication that Gervonta is off the menu for the foreseeable.

“The thing I like about Devin Haney is that he is willing to do whatever it takes to be great. I encourage all young fighters to do the same,” said Mayweather.

“It’s obvious that I’m giving back this world. It’s a black kid that asked for my advice. He asked for my help. Haney don’t need to fight one more fight at 135. He’s going to 140.”







ADRIEN BRONER

Meanwhile, speculation has mounted about whether Adrien Broner will ever fight again as there has been concern over the way ‘The Problem’ has been handling the lockdown conditions.

Spiraling weight issues and a lifestyle not geared towards the sport we love may well keep Broner out of action for at least another year.