Manny Pacquiao joins Floyd Mayweather, exits Top 100 sports earners list

Phil Jay

Naoki Fukuda

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has joined old rival, Floyd Mayweather, in dropping off the Forbes Money List for the Top 100 Athletes in 2020.

Last year, the ‘Pacman’ slipped to 92 on the annual rankings as his career began winding down. Since then, and despite beating Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in 2019, Pacquiao doesn’t even make the compilation.

Earning $26 million last year, the Filipino Senator was unable to garner enough cash to squeeze into the Highest-Paid sports stars.

Mayweather left the honor roll in 2019 as Pacquiao’s earning power began to wane. Floyd has now only appeared on the list once in the last four years.

Despite that fact, Floyd Mayweather was named by Forbes as the Highest-Paid Athlete of the Decade on an amazing $915 million.

Back in 2015, when the pair finally faced each other at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Mayweather vs Pacquiao broke box office records.

Sales of 4.6 million Pay-Per-View’s skyrocketed the welterweight stars to numbers one and two respectively.

Mayweather came top on an unreal $300 million. For his part, Pacquiao earned $160 million thanks to the May 2 extravaganza.

Third-placed Cristiano Ronaldo was over $80 million behind Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao as the sport took center stage.

Only four boxers made the 2020 register, though, with Tyson Fury leading the way. The WBC heavyweight champion was a full ten million ahead of British rival Anthony Joshua on $57 million.

Deontay Wilder was a mere half a million behind AJ. Whilst Canelo Alvarez, who took 4th place in 2019 on $94 million, dropped to number 30 this time around.

The current pandemic and lack of live-action has hit many sportspeople hard. Earnings were down across the board as Roger Federer was one of only three to take home more than $100 million.

FORBES TOP 10:

#1 Roger Federer

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

#3 Lionel Messi

#4 Neymar

#5 LeBron James

#6 Stephen Curry

#7 Kevin Durant

#8 Tiger Woods

#9 Kirk Cousins

#10 Carson Wentz

BOXERS:

#11 Tyson Fury – $57 million

#19 Anthony Joshua $47 million

#20 Deontay Wilder $46.5 million

#30 Canelo Alvarez $37 million







NOTABLE:

#21 Tom Brady

#25 Phil Mickelson

#29 Naomi Osaka

#32 Sebastian Vettel

#33 Serena Williams

#34 Mohamed Salah

#45 Aaron Rodgers

#97 Cam Newton

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay