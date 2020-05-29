Showtime ramps up Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua classic coverage this June

RINGSIDE

SHOWTIME Sports® has announced today its SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS June slate, featuring a collection of Mike Tyson fights, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko and other memorable moments from the network’s deep archive of world championship bouts.

SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS airs every Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and is also available via the SHOWTIME streaming service and SHOWTIME ANYTIME®.

In June, the weekly series includes four nights of edge-of-your-seat boxing action featuring some of the most unforgettable bouts in recent years, including 2017’s unanimous Fight of the Year – Joshua vs. Klitschko – and a dramatic matchup between Adrien Broner and Marcos Maidana.

In addition, Mike Tyson’s legendary knockout power will be on display with five fights in one night on June 12, and the semifinals and final of the Super Six World Boxing Classic will air on June 19 and June 26.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Joshua vs. Klitschko

Broner vs. Maidana

Friday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tyson vs. Frans Botha

Tyson vs. Julian Francis

Tyson vs. Lou Savarese

Tyson vs. Brian Nielsen

Tyson vs. Clifford Etienne

Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham

Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson

Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ward vs. Froch

Combat sports analysts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell will host live companion episodes of their digital talk show MORNING KOMBAT on the Morning Kombat YouTube Channel for select SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS telecasts.

They will watch the fights along with viewers, give their real-time reactions and take questions from fans throughout the replay. Viewers can follow along and participate in the discussion by using the hashtag #FightFromHome on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.