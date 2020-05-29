Floyd Mayweather only career knockdown retracted by referee years later

Phil Jay

Floyd Mayweather has been knocked down once during his career if you look at the official records on the 50-o C.V. of the great one.

The former pound-for-pound has forever protested the count, which happened during a 2001 clash with Carlos Hernandez in front of his own fans.

It was a hard pill to swallow for Mayweather, who threw a punch and felt a jolt. He, therefore, was forced to touch down briefly without taking a significant blow.

The third man in the ring was Dale Grable, an experienced official who subsequently issued a count. The incident happened so fast that there was no time to rectify and similarly no protest from a clearly struggling Mayweather.

Michigan reporter David Mayo, a friend of WBN who has followed Mayweather during his entire career, has since revealed that Grable would have rescinded the knockdown if it was possible.

Under World Boxing Council rules, who sanctioned the fight for their super-featherweight title, a count cannot be altered or taken away once in the record books.

“Dale Grable, the referee in that fight, got screened off. He acknowledged as much years later to me,” Mayo pointed out.

“He said he wouldn’t have ruled the knockdown if he realized it didn’t come from a counter. Rest in peace, Dale. One of the great ones.”

On Mayweather having to take the count, Mayo added: “But yes, to the point, he did. The only knockdown of his career.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER DOWN

Many fans and media alike would be in agreement that Mayweather did get knocked down once during those fifty incredible fights.

But it wasn’t against Hernandez. It came five years later opposite Zab Judah.

The ‘Money’ man was dropped in that fight. It’s just that the dropping was missed by Richard Steele.

Either way, they say a career is evened out over the duration and Floyd simply has to suck this one up.







Winning fifty in a row is unprecedented anyway and should be sufficient for Mayweather to stay retired happily.

That never stops rumors to the contrary. But for now, Floyd Mayweather seems to be enjoying being a trainer.

