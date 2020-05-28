Victory 8 boxers to take part in live boxing event on June 13

RINGSIDE

VSP Boxing gym will be conducting a public workout for many of the Victory 8 fighters and also local talents in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday June 13.

The event will be a great opportunity to see top level sparring from boxers who are currently restricted from International travel and need an opportunity for higher echelon ring time.

Vietnam has many professional and amateur stars taking part, foremost being their first Olympian since 1988 – Nguyen Van Duong. WBC Australasia title aspirant Nguyen Van Hai will do 6 rounds, and interestingly, SEA Games silver medallist Nguyen Manh Cuong will also be on display.

Cuong placed second at the SEA tournament behind top Philippines prospect Eumer Felix Marcial, a man who has been the subject of big offers to turn professional.

The VSP Boxing gym event will unveil some very promising young HCMC fighters, and will also have the participation of top international boxers from UK, Sweden, Philippines, and Uzbekistan to ensure a very high standard.

Olimjon Nazarov (20 wins) and Abdurasul Ismoilov (8 wins) were outstanding at the most recent VSP sparring day, and will compete again with another Uzbek countryman in Ravshanbek Shermatov (5 wins) One really intriguing fighter to watch will be Philippines hard man Adones Cabalquinto, a powerful southpaw who has won 25 of his 28 pro fights. Clever and with heavy hands, he has dispatched 18 of his victims to the canvas in resounding KO victories.

The VSP Boxing “Spar Wars” will start around 2pm Saturday, and can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

VSP Boxing Gym: https://www.facebook.com/VSPBoxing/

Victory 8 Boxing: https://www.facebook.com/victory8boxing/