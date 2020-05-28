Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder up again, says Dillian Whyte

RINGSIDE

📸 Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte has told William Hill that Deontay Wilder is set for more disappointment when he faces Tyson Fury in the concluding part of their trilogy fight later this year.

“What’s he going to change [from the two previous fights]?” Whyte told William Hill. “He’s been doing the same thing for years.

“He’s an aggressive front foot fighter, but he can’t fight on the back foot. He hasn’t even learned to jab. He hasn’t even learned how to throw a hook properly. It’s just the right hand he’s had.”

Whyte added: “Deontay Wilder is going to get beaten up again.”

On the prospect of Wilder losing to Fury, Whyte commented: “Delight is the wrong word. I don’t take delight in anyone losing.”

Fury has said that he would be willing to give mandatory challenger Whyte a shot at his WBC world heavyweight title as he deserves it, though Whyte isn’t so sure the world champion will deliver on his words.

“All respect, but let’s see if he follows through,” Whyte said. “Because he said that one week and the next, he said something else. Let’s see if he follows through.

“Fury knows where I’m at, he knows me. We’ve known each other for a long time. If he wants it, then…”

Whyte went on to talk about another fight due to take place later this year: Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua and Pulev were originally due to meet in October 2017, only for the Bulgarian to pull out due to injury, but as the IBF’s world heavyweight mandatory challenger, Pulev has been given another shot.

“This fight’s long overdue, it’s gone on a bit too long,” Whyte told William Hill. “You know, with Pulev the fight’s on and then he pulls out. It is what it is – it’s just a mandatory fight. It’s a mandatory fight, that’s all it is.

“It’s not a fight you would take voluntarily, it’s a mandatory fight because Pulev doesn’t bring much to the table really, does he?

“Anthony Joshua is a big draw and he draws people out, so it’s the Joshua show.”