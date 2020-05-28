Javier Fortuna re-inks with Sampson Boxing, agrees long-term deal

RINGSIDE

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the re-signing of two-time former world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna to a promotional contract.

From La Romana, Dominican Republic, Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs), the former WBA Featherweight and Super Featherweight Champion, has fought under the Sampson Boxing banner from his pro debut and has gone on to have one of the greatest careers in history for a Dominican boxer.

The 31-year-old is currently the world’s #1 WBC lightweight contender and, upon the end of the pandemic’s halt of professional boxing, will next face England’s Luke Campbell, for the interim lightweight championship.

The winner of that match will go on to face current Regular Champion, Devin Haney.

“If I were to die and be born again, I would re-sign with Sampson to do it all over again,” said a happy Fortuna. “I will become the first three-division world champion soon and I have my promoter Sampson to thank for all the opportunities he got for me throughout my career.”

Lewkowicz, best known for having helped discover and bring Manny Pacquiao to the United States, currently handles two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez, 6’ 7” super welterweight contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and unified WBA and IBF Welterweight Champion Jeison “Banana” Rosario, among others.

“I have been working with Javier Fortuna since his pro debut and he has always been a joy to work with him and his team,” said Lewkowicz. “Soon he will wear the championship belt in his third division and I couldn’t be happier or more proud of all his success. My fighters are like sons to me and I laugh and cry with them through the good times and the bad.”