Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury trainers past and present talk UK super-fight

WBN Staff

JD Sports

Top trainers Andy Lee, Ben Davison, and Angel Fernandez have discussed a forthcoming British heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The trio talked a potential undisputed showdown between Fury and Joshua, which is currently being eyed for 2021.

All three now have experience at the highest level of coaching and corner work.

Lee formed part of Fury’s world title win over Deontay Wilder last February. Whilst Davison helped ‘The Gypsy King’ overcome adversity to return from his lowest moment in the first bout with Wilder in December 2018.

Fernandez was a recent addition behind Joshua’s revenge mission over Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.

Airing their views on the UK super-fight, there were obviously contrasting views.

“Joshua is a much better fighter than Wilder all round. But I’m not sure how he would handle Tyson going at him,” Lee told Matchroom Boxing’s ‘From the Corner’ series.

Fernandez added: “AJ likes that fight. Both Joshua and Fury are exceptional fighters. It would be a true fight for boxing fans that I’m sure would be talked about for years to come.”

Finally, it was the turn of Davison. He said: “I always thought AJ’s style and limitations are suited to Tyson but he has shown versatility now.

“The first round or two would be very interesting to see how the pair make adjustments,” said the trainer of Billy Joe Saunders.

Fans can watch Matchroom Boxing ‘From The Corner’ via YouTube.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA NEWS on WBN

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder is next, then TWO Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury has told Anthony Joshua thanks but no thanks as the WBC heavyweight champion plows ahead with plans to fight Deontay Wilder again. ‘The Gypsy King’ is contracted to face Wilder for the third time. Despite promoter Eddie Hearn consistently stating a step aside was possible, Fury has moved to rule out any notion. […]