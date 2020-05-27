Returning Marcos Maidana open to Amir Khan rematch, ‘I’d beat him now’

Phil Jay

📸 WBN / Tariq Siddiqui

Marcos Maidana has stated a rematch former foe Amir Khan would be of interest to the Argentinian ahead of an imminent comeback to action.

‘Chino’ is working hard in the gym as an exhibition clash nears. The former two-weight world champion has lost a hefty amount of weight in a bid to get back in the ring.

A battle against kickboxer Jorge Cali is already penciled in. After this, Maidana would consider an offer from the Briton.

Khan defeated Maidana back in 2010. The fight was one of the best of the year and earned Khan the WBN Fighter of the Year Award.

Fans would no doubt like to see that bout happen again. If it does, Maidana is confident he could turn the tables on his conqueror.

Ask in a recent Q & A if Khan is possible, Maidana responded: “Yes, I think now I beat Khan.

“I don’t know if easy, but I feel good. I have a lot of experience and hunger to win.”

Despite the loss, Maidana eventually went on to land a fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2014. Khan made it down to the final three before Mayweather chose Maidana.

Eventually, Maidana impressed Mayweather sufficiently enough to land a rematch. Only the second boxer (after Jose Luis Castillo) to do so in Mayweather’s career.

Khan was forced to wonder what might have been. A chequered C.V. has since transpired for the Bolton man since then.

AMIR KHAN vs MARCOS MAIDANA II

Coronavirus is set to shelve the 33-year-old for a few months, although if Maidana should come calling by the end of this year, who knows if Khan would be in a position to accept.

It’s been almost a year since Khan defeated Billy Dib in a walkover fight on Saudi Arabian soil. The fight did nothing but give Khan some much-needed Middle Eastern attention.







If you asked the man himself who he’d like to face, and WBN has done this a few times before, he’d go for ex-training partner Manny Pacquiao.

But Maidana would certainly be someone Amir Khan would consider, especially if the timing and terms were correct.