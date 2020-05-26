EXCLUSIVE: Norwayne Boxing Gym says abuse culprit NOT a member

Phil Jay

Representatives of Norwayne Boxing Gym contacted WBN to clarify their position on a recent and shocking elderly abuse video sweeping the internet.

It was thought the 20-year-old man, who has since been arrested for beating two pensioners at Westwood Nursing Center in Michigan, was a full member of the facility.

WBN took information from Detroit press at that time, although Norwayne has since revealed this is simply not the case.

“Although the young man in question visited our gym on a couple of occasions, he was not a part of our youth development program nor had he ever represented our gym,” spokesperson Jeff Styers exclusively told World Boxing News.

“The Norwayne Boxing gym is a youth development program for at-risk kids.

“Aside from teaching them life lessons that they can learn from boxing, we have a tutoring program, computer lab, and mentoring program as well as opportunities for scholarships and trade school opportunities.

“As a former professional boxer myself, I have shouldered this program at a great expense. We are now trying to lean on grants and corporate donations. Other funding to keep this worthwhile program in existence.

“Although we have never charged a single penny for kids to train at our facility. Anything which would denote ‘a member’.

“We do require them to fill out paperwork and commit to the program. This young man did neither that would qualify him as ‘a member’.”







NORWAYNE BOXING GYM

Styers continued: “We have assembled an impressive board of Detroit business leaders to help guide the Norwayne Boxing Gym Youth Development program.

“There were a number of local news outlets looking for stories as it relates to this as well. We were adamant and accurate to distance ourselves from this young man.

“He was never a part of our program,” he concluded.

Detroit Police are still yet to name the offender in an official capacity. This is despite the man’s name, address, and channels being widely shared on social media.

