Heavyweight KO artist swaps boxing for bareknuckle

RINGSIDE

Heavyweight knockout specialist Fabio Maldonado is bringing lights-out power to bareknuckle boxing after deciding to ditch his gloves.

The Brazilian has signed up with BKB and brings an impressive CV in combat sports with him.

As a pro boxer, Maldonado has won 26 of 30 fights – with 25 wins by KO.

He has 20 wins inside two rounds – including a win in just 15 seconds !

Maldonado proved his toughness when lasting the full 10 rounds with both Oscar Rivas and in his last fight, Carlos Takam.

He was matched with Nathan Gorman last year, but the

Now 40, there is a break of more than five-and-a-half years on Maldonado’s boxing record when he competed in UFC.

He had 11 fights in the UFC cage, winning five and was a fans’ favourite for his value-for-money tear ups.

Maldonado describes himself as “a warrior who never gives up” and BKB joint boss Jim Freeman describes him as “if not the biggest, one of the biggest names to sign up to fight bareknuckle.

“Fight fans around the world know Fabio – and the excitement he always brings every time he fights.

“He has fought great names in boxing and MMA and brings great quality to our shows.”