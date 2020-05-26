Barrientes Twins celebrate graduation using social distancing guidelines

RINGSIDE

Boxings next twin sensations, undefeated super bantamweights Angel (2-0, 2 KOs) and Chavez (2-0, 2 KOs) Barrientes, had the unique situation when it came to their 2020 graduation festivities.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, both fighters, who just graduated from Durango High School in Las Vegas, had to hold their graduation party via a drive by celebration.

“Since we were not able to have a regular graduation party, my brother and I were surprised by my dad who orchestrated a drive by party behind our boxing gym.” said Chavez Barrientes, who goes by the nickname “The Beast”. “It was cool to see all my family and friends driving by in their cars as we greeted everyone. It was really cool.”

“We both missed our final months of high school, which I’m hearing from everyone are the best months as they are right before graduation,” said Angel Barrientes, nicknamed AK-47. “COVID-19 might have robbed us of some good high school fun, but it didn’t stop my dad from throwing a party for us.”

“I wanted to do something special for my sons so I surprised them with a drive by car party I guess you can call it,” said father and trainer Richard Barrientes Jr. “I did my best to follow all the social distancing rules and we had a great turnout of family and friends. I guess this is just a sign of the times. Only God knows if high school graduations will ever be the same again.”