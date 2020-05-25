Sorry Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao already leads in champs beaten

Phil Jay

Following up on Floyd Mayweather’s admission that Manny Pacquiao would overtake his mark of 23 world champions beaten, WBN decided to crunch the numbers.

Going through both records with a fine-tooth comb, it seems Mayweather has counted his two victories over Jose Luis Castillo and Marcos Maidana.

The actual number of world champions defeated by Mayweather is 21. The total reaches 23 if you add the rematch wins.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, has 22 victories over recognized title holders. That number stretches to 26 with return triumphs.

Therefore, the Filipino Senator holds the record all on his own. A blow to Mayweather, who obviously wanted to hold on to it a little longer.

Below is a list compiled of all the belt holders who the two rivals have overcome.

Unless Floyd Mayweather comes out of retirement at the age of 43, the record stays with Manny Pacquiao.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – CHAMPIONS BEATEN

Genaro Hernandez

Diego Corrales

Carlos Hernandez

Jesus Chavez

Jose Luis Castillo (twice)

DeMarcus Corley

Arturo Gatti

Sharmba Mitchell

Zab Judah

Carlos Baldomir

Oscar De La Hoya

Ricky Hatton

Juan Manuel Marquez

Shane Mosley

Victor Ortiz

Miguel Cotto

Robert Guerrero

Canelo Alvarez

Marcos Maidana (twice)

Manny Pacquiao

Andre Berto

Mayweather’s world championship career began in 1998, just two years on from his pro debut. It lasted a full nineteen years until Berto in 2015.

The ‘Money’ man never suffered a loss, ending his ring stint on 50-0 after beating Conor McGregor in a special cross-codes and sanctioned bout in 2017.

MANNY PACQUIAO – CHAMPION BEATEN

Chatchai Sasakul

Lehlohonolo Ledwaba

Jorge Julio

Marco Antonio Barrera (twice),

Erik Morales (twice)

Oscar Larios

Jorge Solis

Juan Manuel Marquez (twice)

David Diaz

De La Hoya

Ricky Hatton

Miguel Cotto

Joshua Clottey

Antonio Margarito

Shane Mosley

Brandon Rios

Timothy Bradley (twice)

Chris Algieri

Jessie Vargas

Lucas Matthysse

Adrien Broner

Keith Thurman

Pacquiao turned pro almost two years earlier than Floyd Mayweather in early 1995 but didn’t fight in a fight sanctioned for a title until two months after Mayweather.

Despite this fact, Pacquiao rattled through the divisions and became a world title-holder at seven or eight different weight classes, dependent on which sanctioning bodies you count.

Losing seven times, the 41-year-old has made comeback after comeback and continues to reign at welterweight – even today.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs MANNY PACQUIAO II

The pair have consistently been linked to a second fight after their 2015 contest disappointed considerably.

Should Mayweather want to equal the record, he has an ideal opportunity should he come out of retirement and challenge Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight crown.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay