Wannabe Detroit boxer named as further elderly woman abuse is revealed

WBN Staff

Detroit Police made an arrest in the case of a 20-year-old wannabe boxer after an elderly man was badly beaten at Westwood Nursing Center in Michigan.

The man, who the DPD is yet to officially name, has already been outed online in what is readily available information.

He is a member of Norwayne Boxing Gym and has recorded himself several times punching not only people but inanimate objects.

Due to the investigation, WBN will not make his identity public until authorities have made a formal announcement.

It’s now confirmed that the culprit videoed himself beating up more than one resident. The latest victim is an elderly woman. Both of those suffering abuse were caucasian.

This led to some digging for more information on the attacker. Several videos of ‘black supremacy’ speeches were then uncovered and a host of social media hate towards white people.

Clearly premeditated and targeted, a horrid racial tone has now taken over the whole story.

Remaining in custody, the man is expected to be charged. Police have thanked the public for making the incidents visible to them as soon as they were released.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again.”

In a further update, the father of the suspect outlined how his son ended up at the nursing home despite having psychotic episodes recently.







CORONAVIRUS BOXER

Testing positive for coronavirus, the wannabe Detroit boxer was moved from his own secure facility where ‘he had been hearing voices’ – to the nursing home.

“He never should’ve been housed and quarantined with the victim that he eventually assaulted,” the father told WSAV News 3. “That should have never happened.”

Police are apparently also looking into an attack involving the man before either of the two in question.

“The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video. We are still investigating that aspect of the case. But we do have a suspect in custody,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig outlined at a press conference addressing the matter.