When Tyson Fury ruled out Klitschkos and WBC, Paris imitated the Queen

Phil Jay

Hennessy Sports

As a heavyweight contender back in 2013, the enigmatic Tyson Fury conducted his first-ever exclusive interview with WBN.

Back then, WBN was in charge of posting all the Team Fury videos on social media and managed to arrange a call with Tyson at his home.

Nervously calling the number, I was greeted by Paris Fury answering the phone and putting on a voice like the Queen of Great Britain.

‘Hello, Fury Residence,” she said in an upper-crust accent, before passing the phone over to Tyson.

Fury then proceeded to exclusively tell WBN of his future plans. At 20-0 with 14 stoppages, Fury declared it his intention to never step into the ring to challenge either of the Klitschko brothers.

Both Vitali and Wladimir reigned supreme over the sport at that time.

‘The ‘Gypsy King’ explained he wanted to forge his own way through the heavyweight division. How he was willing to wait until the Ukrainian’s retire before fighting for a world title, even if it takes two years.

“I am never going to fight one of those Klitschko pr***s I can tell you that,” Tyson Fury exclusively told World Boxing News.

“The way they are avoiding all the top fighters. They’re fighting bums like (Odlanier) Solis when I am in line. They can f*** right off!

“I am going to make my own era in boxing. My own legacy and even if it takes me a year or two, I won’t be going anywhere near those two.”

Undefeated Fury, who has 14 stoppages in his 20 victories, also revealed a gripe with the WBC after the release of their latest rankings earlier this week.

A boycott was also placed on the WBC, who Fury now represents as champion. Fury revealed why.

“The WBC can f*** right off and that Jose Sulaiman too. Placing Jonathon Banks above me when he beat that football player is a joke.

“I have beaten real live opponents like Kevin Johnson. He should be ranked higher than him.







TYSON FURY on WLAD

“I’ve stated that a while back that I would fight Fres Oquendo. Everyone said he is a bum and now Wladimir wants to fight him. He’s beaten nobody and lost to faded fighters.

“Networks in America wouldn’t take me fighting him so why are they thinking of taking Wladimir fighting him?”

The 6ft 9ins bruiser went on to fight former cruiserweight king Steve Cunningham. Fury was dropped on his way to victory.

Fast forward seven years, and with Wladimir beaten and the green and gold belt in his possession, it’s now a completely different story.

It’s just a shame back then WBN didn’t record all interviews on MP3.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay