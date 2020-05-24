Kubrat Pulev warns Anthony Joshua, ‘stop running – fight or vacate title!’

WBN Staff

Kubrat Pulev has fired a warning to Anthony Joshua on their forthcoming mandatory clash as the Briton continues to look towards Tyson Fury.

The IBF number contender is furious at attempts by Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn to have the Bulgarian step-aside.

Joshua and Hearn would rather fight Fury in an all-UK super-fight for all the world titles. Pulev, on the other hand, wants his stipulated shot.

“I’m hungry for battle and want to be the one to unite all the belts,” said Pulev. “I see how they are afraid of me and looking for options to make sure they fight with someone else before then.

“I can’t believe this is not the behavior of a real-world champion. Even Mike Tyson and Holyfield come back to show what real warriors are, not like them.

“It will be a year now, they are spinning and ducking, just so we don’t meet. Either fight or vacate the title,” he added.

Speaking to British GQ via Instagram recently, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Joshua opened up on a possible encounter with Fury – the WBC ruler.

“I’m here to make history. I’m fired up. Fury’s just another opponent at the end of the day. I’m looking at Fury like he’s just another fighter.

“In terms of spectacle, trash-talking, two juggernauts coming together, I can’t wait,” he said.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

Fury has since been enticed to state he would give Joshua the opportunity despite Deontay Wilder being contracted for their trilogy.

Wilder is not on board with stepping aside, just like Pulev. This means Fury vs Joshua is still a world away from becoming a reality.

The best thing for both UK heavyweights would be to fulfill their contracts and then look towards a huge meeting in the summer of 2021.

Right now, they seem to be flogging a dead horse and giving fans false hope.

Fury-Wilder III could take place by the end of 2020, with Joshua maybe having to wait longer unless he agrees to take the fight out of London.