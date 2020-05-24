Jean Pascal, Nonito Donaire among PBC stars on social media shows next week

RINGSIDE

Former world champions, top contenders and more are set to appear on Premier Boxing Champions social media platforms next week as PBC continues to bring fans closer to their favorite stars during social distancing.

WBA Light Heavyweight titlist Jean Pascal appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Veteran contender and Olympic bronze medalist Andre Dirrell and former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, May 27 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Former world champion Caleb Truax will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, May 27 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Plus, former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy will also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, May 29 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, May 28. Martin will break down his heavyweight clash against Gerald Washington at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas, featuring Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr. and Gervonta Davis vs. Jesus Cuellar, on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule continues to feature PBC fighters talking boxing, social distancing and more to stay connected to the fans. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.