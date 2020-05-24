Deontay Wilder breaks silence, urges caution on COVID-19 outbreak

WBN Staff

@bronzebomber

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder broke his ongoing silence since losing to Tyson Fury by sending out a message to his fans on the coronavirus crisis.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has largely been absent from view since dropping his undefeated record to Fury in Las Vegas. Wilder was beaten in seven rounds by the Briton and surrendered his belt of five years in the process.

A couple of interviews have been released since the February 22nd reverse. Although by his standards, Wilder has hardly been seen at all.

The Alabama Slammer emerged this week with a message on being vigilant during what is an unprecedented time for everyone.

“To all my BombZquad fans and everyone around the world,” said Wilder. “We all have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another.

“While restrictions are easing in some areas, we are not out of the woods yet. Let’s be mindful of others by continuing to listen to local authorities.

“You can also go to cdc.gov for more information regarding COVID-19.

“Special blessings to all of the essential workers, including our brave medical professionals, who daily risk their lives helping others. All of you are so appreciated!

“Together, we will conquer COVID-19! Thanks, @boxingwagsassociation #BombZquad #TilThisDay.”







DEONTAY WILDER vs FURY III

Wilder is expected to be back in training over the summer for what will be a massive trilogy with Fury by the end of the year.

As WBN first revealed, China, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai are among the places Top Rank boss Bob Arum is sounding out to host the fight.

“Everyone has agreed that due to the vast experience of Top Rank in Macao, where we did some major, major events a couple of years ago, that we would also explore the (Tyson Fury) situation in Macao,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“They are looking for big events now that they have opened up in Macau. They hope to create great interest to get fans from all over the world to attend.”

At this point in time, the West is unlikely to be able to have fans in arenas. Whilst some countries to the East have eased restrictions and could be a better option.

More will be revealed in the coming weeks.