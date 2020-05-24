Boxing Nutrition: The health benefits of eating eggs

RINGSIDE

With science on our side, we can once again enjoy the wonderfully nutritious egg. Along with milk, eggs contain the highest biological value (or gold standard) for protein.

One egg has only 75 calories but 7 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of saturated fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.

The egg is a powerhouse of disease-fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin.

These carotenoids may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older adults.

And brain development and memory may be enhanced by the choline content of eggs.

But the full health benefits of eggs can only be realized if you store them properly — in the refrigerator — and cook them thoroughly to kill any potential bacteria.

As a child, I loved my father’s eggnogs, made with fresh, raw eggs blended with milk, vanilla and ice.

These delicious treats are no longer considered a good option — unless pasteurized eggs are used in place of the raw eggs.