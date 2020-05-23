Legends Wladimir Klitschko and Antonio Tarver linked to ring returns

WBN Staff

Antonio Tarver

Following a link-up with two-weight undisputed champion Evander Holyfield, former world champions Wladimir Klitschko and Antonio Tarver have both been linked to comebacks.

Posting videos and pictures with Holyfield, Klitschko, and Tarver are both helping ‘The Real Deal’ as he trains for a trilogy with Mike Tyson.

“I’m feeling stronger and stronger as each day passes. I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring this year,” said Holyfield.

Once Holyfield confirms his dream return, Klitschko and Tarver, two ex-world rulers themselves, could follow suit.

Klitschko took to his social media to tip his hat to Holyfield, who is in amazing shape for 57.

“You wanna know what’s the “Real Deal”? WILLPOWER! Physical power and brainpower are equal in importance. Age is just a number!” – said the Ukrainian powerhouse.

I'm feeling stronger and stronger as each day passes. I'm looking forward to stepping back into the ring this year🥊 pic.twitter.com/gXMOHviyIB — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 22, 2020

Tyson vs Holyfield III has been the talk of the internet since the pair confirmed their interest.

‘Iron’ Mike has been posting clips of his own gym schedule, which has been pretty intense.

KLITSCHKO & TARVER

Tarver, 51, last fought in 2015, whilst Klitschko retired after losing to Anthony Joshua in 2017.

‘The Magic Man’ has been open to a return of his own ever since.

This me shredded down to 175lbs… only my trainers knew what I had to go through… most fighters lose a lot of weight, how you lose it makes a difference from winning and losing… ⚖️ #TarversTake 🎥🎧🎤 #NoExcuses 🚫 @damongonzalez_ 📸 pic.twitter.com/csajixZC58 — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) May 19, 2020

“Team Holyfield preparing for battle,” said Tarver after posting about his struggles losing weight as a light-heavyweight.

“This me shredded down to 175lbs… only my trainers knew what I had to go through… most fighters lose a lot of weight, how you lose it makes a difference from winning and losing.”

Just a few legends in the game… #TarversTake 🎥🎧🎤 pic.twitter.com/0XSccO5iHa — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) May 22, 2020

For his last three bouts, Tarver moved up to heavyweight and spoke to WBN on numerous occasions in his bid to land a big fight.

More recently, Tarver spoke about training his son, Antonio Tarver Jr.

“The main thing I’m trying to instill in him are the fundamentals, the basics.

“We work on everything. Mostly the things I believe he’ll need to improve on that best prepare him to succeed. I’m basically feeding him all my experiences, which is the one and the only thing he lacks.







“Coaching is a natural progression. I’ve always been a people’s person and why not give back?

“That’s how you keep it moving, to pass on your knowledge. I’ve had some of the best trainers and teachers. From Jimmy Williams to Hall of Famer Buddy McGirt.

“And as of late, working with Orlando Cuellar. That’s my edge and I’ve been taught by the very best, collectively.”