Floyd Mayweather and Don King make WBC President’s ‘Best List’

During a World Boxing Council online chat, which the organization has become known for during the pandemic, President Mauricio Sulaiman named Floyd Mayweather among his ‘Best Ever’.

Mayweather was named ‘Best defense’ by Sulaiman. Leonard took the tag of his overall favorite fighter, to some surprise.

Sulaiman was speaking to a group of journalists at the meeting, which saw the huge Azteca Stadium in Mexico take the ‘Best Venue’ prize.

Don King, who helped arrange the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ and worked with Mike Tyson during his heyday, was given the ‘Best Promoter’ label by Sulaiman.

Mauricio`s list of Greats included:

Best defense: Floyd Mayweather.

Greatest speed: Roy Jones.

Bravest heart: Alexis Arguello.

Favorite overall fighter: Sugar Ray Leonard.

Best trainer: Cuyo Hernandez.

Cornerman: Angelo Dundee.

Promoter: Don King.

Best matchmaker: Bobby Goodman and Bruce Trampler.

Commentator: Sony Alarcon.

Announcer: The Lennon Boys. Jimmy Sr and Jr.

Best referee: Arthur Mercante.

Judge: Tom Kaczmsarek.

Fight: Chavez Vs Rosario.

Fight venue: Azteca Stadium and Coliseo de Mexico.







TYSON vs HOLYFIELD III

Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have uploaded videos of their workouts on their social media.

Both have surprised by their good physical condition and have expressed their intention to return to the ring in a fight with altruistic aims.

In an interview for TMZ, Mike revealed that he wants to face Holyfield because it would be a fight that would generate a lot of benefits.

“That would be wonderful for charity. Can you imagine him and me together in the ring? Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there who need help and something like that could help a lot of people in need,” Tyson said.

The rivalry between Tyson and Holyfield was one of the most intense in the world of boxing and we may see this pair of warriors back in a ring again.