Detroit wannabe boxer arrested for brutal beating of elderly care patient

A 20-year-old Michigan native has been arrested following the shocking abuse of an elderly care patient. The suffering was caught on video and shared on social media.

The Detroit man’s name, which WBN is unable to share, has been widely revealed since the unbelievable act took place.

Police in Detroit has since clarified the situation as it currently stands.

“The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video. We are still investigating that aspect of the case, but we do have a suspect in custody,” stated a police spokesperson.

An uproar on many video platforms has erupted since the clip was shared from a nursing home. It shows several solid blows being landed on a defenseless man in his 70s.

It’s since emerged that the abuser may have put the video out there himself. This has not been confirmed yet.

A member of Norwayne Boxing Gym, the culprit is clearly in shape compared to the victim, who is trying to cover up the punches as they hit his face.

Pictures in the aftermath revealed damage to the face and hospital treatment was needed.

All social accounts associated with the man in custody have since been deleted.

Detroit Police thanked everyone for their concern on the matter.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention.

“The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again.”

Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

TRUMP on BOXER VIDEO

Even US President Donald Trump aired his disgust at what transpired. He said: “Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real?

“Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”







Trump has since been briefed on the situation.

The man faces at least a five-year prison sentence and being struck off from working in any care positions in the future.

