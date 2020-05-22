Tyson Fury to follow Lennox Lewis as next undisputed heavyweight champ

Ringside

A new vote to find out who will be the next undisputed heavyweight champion – following on from the great Lennox Lewis – has been conducted recently.

Tyson Fury will rule the top division outright. This is according to a poll from betting firm Sporting Index which surveyed over 4,000 boxing fans.

The poll asked 4,400 diehard boxing fans on Twitter and Facebook to pick who would be the most likely to be undisputed.

Who would be the next holder of all the major belts after Lennox Lewis?

The choice was out of Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder.

Some 72% selected ‘The Gypsy King’.

Fury is due to fight Wilder for the third time in as many years after his defeat triggered a contract clause for a trilogy fight.

The Bronze Bomber’s team threw in the towel in the seventh round of their rematch in February.

It’s likely that AJ would fight the winner of that trilogy, should he get past Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

There hasn’t been an undisputed heavyweight champ for over 20 years since British boxer Lennox Lewis held the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles from November 1999 to April 2000. But that could change with an undisputed match up when boxing returns.

Should Fury defeat Wilder for a second time and then face Joshua, holder of the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF belts, the winner of that fight would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis.

Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “The heavyweight boxing division is arguably stronger now than it has been in the last 20 years.

“With Fury Wilder III set to get the go-ahead when live boxing returns, Anthony Joshua could face the winner. It would see all major titles on the line in a winner-takes-all bout.

“We decided to put the question to diehard boxing fans on our social media channels. In order to identify which fighter out of Fury, Wilder and Joshua is most likely to be the next undisputed champion (after Lennox Lewis).

“The response was clear cut. 72% of the 4,400 people who took part backing the Gypsy King.”







