Top middleweight prospect branded ‘pathetic’ for sickening sparring video

American middleweight protege Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams has been blasted for the nature of a sparring video posted via his Instagram account this week.

The 24-year-old, who is undefeated in five bouts as a pro, is notorious for smashing his opponents in the gym.

This time around, the boxer opposite Williams was clearly of a lower level. Despite this fact, ‘Ammo’ unloaded his full power shots without much coming back.

Robert Garcia Jr. from father Robert Garcia’s Boxing Academy branded the footage ‘pathetic’ when choosing one word to describe it.

Williams last fought in January when taken four rounds by Donald Sanchez and has three first-round stoppages to his name.

Obviously a highly-talented fighter, Williams has been roundly criticized for what could be construed as simply stroking his ego.

There are several further instances of sparring domination visible on Williams’ account. Thus far, this seems to be the most shocking from the middleweight.

Video below by Ammo Williams:

In other news, British heavyweight Anthony Joshua participated in a ‘Happy Hour’ Instagram session with British GQ on Thursday.

AJ discussed all things boxing, including Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, and the top stories around.

Joshua is currently linked to a two-fight battle with Tyson Fury in what would be the biggest British heavyweight battle since Lennox Lewis vs Frank Bruno.

Fury has to face Deontay Wilder again in the interim. Whilst Joshua has a date with mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to contend with first.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Finally, Floyd Mayweather has been visible in the gym once again in a training capacity. The ‘Money’ man took lightweight champ, Devin Haney, on the pads in his Las Vegas gym.

It’s safe to say Mayweather is excited by the prospect of being involved with Haney in the future.

“The thing I like about @realdevinhaney is that he is willing to do whatever it takes to be great and I encourage all young fighters to do the same,” said Mayweather.